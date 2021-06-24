Suns fall 106-92 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals despite CP3's return

The Suns fall to the Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 106-92 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night as they welcome floor general Chris Paul back after missing two games due to NBA health and safety protocols.

Here's how it happened:

First Half

The Suns' first away game of the Western Conference Finals began much slower than the first two home games. Star players Chris Paul and Devin Booker struggled. And early in the first half, Cam Payne left with an ankle injury, and it was decided that he would not return for the rest of the game.

But the Suns supporting cast carried them and helped them go into the half with a 48-46 lead.

Second Half

Booker quickly collected four fouls in the half, which helped the Clippers go on a 16-3 run with five minutes left in the third. This left players with tensions rising, and Chirs Paul and Clippers Paul George exchanging words. Head Coach Monty Williams remained calm and reminded his players to move forward one play at a time.

However, it was not enough, and the Clippers' defense suffocated the Suns, blowing their nine-game winning streak.

Game 4 will take place in Los Angles, Saturday at 6 p.m.

Sports