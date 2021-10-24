x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Suns

Suns fall to Blazers by 21 points, giving Portland first win of the season

The Suns were crushed by the Trail Blazers Saturday, bringing their record to 1-2.
Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum scored 28 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 134-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns Saturday. 

McCollum’s hot shooting set the pace for the Blazers to their first win of the season. Damian Lillard finished with 19 points and eight assists, while Anfernee Simons pitched in 18 points off the bench. 

Devin Booker led the Suns with 21 points in the loss. Elfrid Payton and Mikal Bridges followed behind with 14 points. 

After reaching 20,000 career points Friday, Chris Paul only had four points in five shot attempts. The Suns are now 1-2 to start the season.

RELATED: Chris Paul passes milestone in Suns' 115-105 victory over Lakers

Lillard made his first 3-pointer of the season with 1:03 left in the second quarter after missing his first 11 attempts behind the arc. 

Portland led by 20 at halftime, with the only first half mishap coming when Norman Powell left the game with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter due to a left knee injury.

The Suns will take on the Sacramento Kings Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Footprint Center.

RELATED: Suns owner Robert Sarver disputes claims of sexism, racism

RELATED: There's a GoFundMe page to raise money for Deandre Ayton's contract with the Suns

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe! 

In Other News

Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams responds to allegations of racism against team's owner