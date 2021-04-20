Suns edge Bucks 128-127 in overtime thriller

Devin Booker made a free throw with 0.3 seconds left after getting fouled on a jump shot to give the Suns the win.

MILWAUKEE — After a slip up over the weekend at home against the Spurs, the Phoenix Suns bounced back strong in Milwaukee on Monday, defeating one of the East's top teams 128-127 in overtime.

Devin Booker made a free throw with 0.3 seconds left after getting fouled on a jump shot to give the Suns the win. Officials ruled that P.J. Tucker fouled Booker on a jump-shot attempt just before the overtime buzzer. Booker made the first free throw. The buzzer sounded just after he missed the second attempt.

Suns point guard Chris Paul increased his career assist total to 10,145 to overtake Magic Johnson (10,141) for fifth place in NBA history.

Scoring was spread evenly across the roster on Monday. Booker finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Paul had 22, Mikal Bridges had 21 and DeAndre Ayton had 20 and 13 rebounds. Cam Johnson led the bench with 13 and Cameron Payne added 12.

Milwaukee's big three led in scoring. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 33 points. Khris Middleton added 26 points and Jrue Holiday had 25.

The Suns hold the second best record in the NBA at 41-16 and trail the Utah Jazz by 1.5 games for the 1-seed in the Western Conference.

The road trip continues for the Suns on Wednesday as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. The Suns go on to play at the Celtics, at the Nets and at the Knicks to end the road trip. The Sixers, Nets, Bucks, Celtics and Knicks are five of the top six teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

Suns, Bucks postgame breakdown: