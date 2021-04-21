Suns defeat Sixers 116-113 for second straight win on gauntlet Eastern Conference road trip

The Suns are now 8-0 against the Sixers, Bucks, Jazz and Lakers this season.

PHILADELPHIA — The doozy of a road trip for the Phoenix Suns continues to go off without a hitch as they grabbed their second straight win, this time in Philadelphia against the 76ers, 116-113.

The Sixers were without All-Star Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris.

Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker had 19 and Mikal Bridges 18 to lead the Suns to the win.

Sixers star center Joel Embiid had 38 points and 17 rebounds.

Chris Paul missed a free throw to go up four points with 0.8 seconds to go, and Embiid heaved it the length of the court. The ball, unbelievably, went in and out.

Embiid was THIS CLOSE to hitting a game-tying full-court shot 😳 pic.twitter.com/6tJc9b7Ue2 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 22, 2021

Phoenix at 41-16 remains the second best team in the NBA, trailing only the Utah Jazz (43-15). The Suns have beaten the Jazz in both head to head contests this season, however.

The Suns defeated the third best team in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Monday in Milwaukee in an overtime thriller. The Sixers are the top team in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Suns are now 8-0 this year against the Sixers, Bucks, Jazz and Lakers, four of the NBA's top seven teams besides Phoenix.

The gauntlet of an Eastern Conference road trip continues for the Suns as they have to go back-to-back and take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday. The Suns then face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and the New York Knicks on Monday before they return home.

