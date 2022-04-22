Suns hang on, defeat Pelicans 114-111 in Game 3

NEW ORLEANS — The "next man up" mentality sunk in and grabbed the Suns a 2-1 series lead Friday night.
Phoenix defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 114-111 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Deandre Ayton was the big performer for the Suns notching a double-double with 28 points and 17 rebounds. As a team, Phoenix shot 50% from the field Friday night.
Chris Paul added his own double-double with 28 points and 14 assists.
What’s next?
Game 4 of the series continues on Saturday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m.
12 Sports
