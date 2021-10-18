DeAndre Ayton to become free agent next summer

The Phoenix Suns and the center could not come to terms on a contract extension.

PHOENIX — Negotiations for a contract extension between the Phoenix Suns and center DeAndre Ayton have reportedly ended without a deal, ESPN reports.

ESPN's NBA insider reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski, broke the news that the Suns and Ayton could not agree on a deal for a new contract extension.

ESPN Sources: Suns talks with Deandre Ayton on rookie extension have ended --- without a deal. Ayton expected max contract and owner Robert Sarver hasn’t offered it. More coming on consequences for failing to reach deal with 2018 No. 1 overall pick. NBA Today debut, ESPN2. Now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2021

Monday was the deadline for a deal to be set. Ayton will now become a restricted free agent next summer.

Ayton was seeking a maximum rookie contract extension, which would be for five years and $172.5 million and could go as high as $207 million.

Several other players from the 2018 draft class, in which the Suns took Ayton No. 1 overall, have already agreed to max deals, including Dallas' Luka Doncic, Atlanta's Trae Young, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver's Michael Porter Jr.

Ayton expressed his disappointment in his stalled negotiations last week.

"I love Phoenix, but I'm really disappointed we haven't really gotten a deal done yet," Ayton said previously. "I mean, we were two wins away from a championship and I just really wanted to be respected, to be honest. To be respected like my peers are being respected by their teams."

The Suns open the 2021-22 season on October 20 when they host the Denver Nuggets at the Footprint Center.

Sports