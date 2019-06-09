PHOENIX — Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas and the devastation hits close to home for Suns star Deandre Ayton.

The Bahamian baller will pledge $100,000 for relief efforts.

In a statement released on Twitter, he wrote his heart goes out to his fellow Bahamians.

"My family and I have been working to determine how best to support now and going forward. We'll be pledging $100K toward various relief efforts while we continue to work through long term support with the NBA Family and my partners," the statement said.

He is also asking the Phoenix community to help by donating money and supplies that will be collected on Tuesday, September 10. Some of the items mentioned are toiletries, diapers, canned goods, non-perishable food and water.

