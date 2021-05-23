Suns control much of Game 1, defeat Lakers 99-90

Game 1 had all the energy expected and more in a town that hasn't had an NBA team in the Playoffs since 2010.

PHOENIX — If there were any doubts about whether the 2-seed Phoenix Suns could compete with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Playoffs, they were certainly laid to rest on Sunday. The Suns controlled all four quarters in Game 1 leading to a 99-90 win over L.A.

Devin Booker led all scorers with 34 points. He added eight assists and seven rebounds. It was the most points by a Suns player in their NBA Playoffs debut ever.

Devin Booker's NBA Playoffs debut did not disappoint. The most points by a Suns player in their Playoff debut ever. pic.twitter.com/TrI2cUrEaB — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) May 23, 2021

DeAndre Ayton was impressive with 21 points on 10-for-11 shooting with 16 rebounds.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 18 points and also had 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The Suns got off to a hot start in the first quarter, putting up 32 points and taking a seven-point lead into the second.

There was a scary moment for Suns fans in the second quarter when star point guard Chris Paul went down with a shoulder injury and went to the locker room.

Paul would, however, return later in the quarter.

CP3 has returned from the locker room and the crowd got as loud as I've heard them all day — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) May 23, 2021

Devin Booker led all scorers at halftime with 17 points as the Suns took an 8-point lead into the locker room.

The Suns just continued to roll in the third quarter and would take a 13 point into the fourth.

At the midway point of the third quarter, Chris Paul was brought out of the game during his normal rest time, but headed back to the locker room again to check out the shoulder. But, he would return again late in the third.

Drama unfolded as things started to tighten up in the fourth quarter. After LeBron James made a layup to get the Lakers within 9, he missed a free throw but went down on a rebound attempt.

Away from that play, Alex Caruso and Cameron Payne got into a scrum and then Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell knocked Payne down to the ground. Caruso and Harrell were both assessed one technical foul but Payne was given two and was ejected.

Monty Williams in the huddle after the technical fouls: "THIS IS OUR FREAKIN MOMENT." pic.twitter.com/Llkj3B3S5i — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) May 23, 2021

The Suns executed perfectly down the stretch to take the win in Game 1 99-90.

1 DOWN! The Phoenix Suns defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 99-90. pic.twitter.com/xbeOxibOwc — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) May 23, 2021

