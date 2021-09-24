Suns announce coaching staff additions

The Phoenix Suns announce addition of assistant coach and name two as player development coach/video coordinator

PHOENIX — Michael Ruffin will be joining the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach, the organization announced Friday.

Also named were Jamal Gross and Corey Vinson as player development coaches/video coordinators.

Ruffin is a nine-year NBA veteran. He played in 414 career regular season games and 20 playoff games from 1999-2009, the organization said.

After spending six years with the New Orleans Pelicans, he was an assistant coach/player development coach for his final season.

Most recently, Ruffin was an assistant coach for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League.

Gross joins the Suns after two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers as a video/player development assistant, the organization said.