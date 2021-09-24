Suns announce coaching staff additions

PHOENIX — Michael Ruffin will be joining the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach, the organization announced Friday.
Also named were Jamal Gross and Corey Vinson as player development coaches/video coordinators.
Ruffin is a nine-year NBA veteran. He played in 414 career regular season games and 20 playoff games from 1999-2009, the organization said.
After spending six years with the New Orleans Pelicans, he was an assistant coach/player development coach for his final season.
Most recently, Ruffin was an assistant coach for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League.
Gross joins the Suns after two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers as a video/player development assistant, the organization said.
Vinson enters his second season with the Suns. He spent his first season with the team serving as assistant video coordinator while also assisting with player development.