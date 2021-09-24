x
Suns announce coaching staff additions

The Phoenix Suns announce addition of assistant coach and name two as player development coach/video coordinator
Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, second from left, hugs Chris Paul, left, and Jae Crowder, second from right, as Devin Booker stands by as time runs out in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Suns won the game 130-103 to take the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PHOENIX — Michael Ruffin will be joining the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach, the organization announced Friday.

Also named were Jamal Gross and Corey Vinson as player development coaches/video coordinators. 

Ruffin is a nine-year NBA veteran. He played in 414 career regular season games and 20 playoff games from 1999-2009, the organization said.

After spending six years with the New Orleans Pelicans, he was an assistant coach/player development coach for his final season. 

Most recently, Ruffin was an assistant coach for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League.

Gross joins the Suns after two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers as a video/player development assistant, the organization said. 

Vinson enters his second season with the Suns. He spent his first season with the team serving as assistant video coordinator while also assisting with player development.

