Suns center Deandre Ayton ruled out for Game 6 against Nuggets, report says

The Suns will be without their starting center in a must-win game to avoid elimination.

PHOENIX — It looks like the Phoenix Suns will be without their starting center Thursday night.

According to Shams Charania, Suns center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets at the Footprint Center.

Suns center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of Game 6 tonight vs. Nuggets due to his rib contusion, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2023

Charania said Ayton will miss Thursday's game due to a rib contusion. Tip off for Game 6 is set for 7 p.m. at the Footprint Center.

This is a developing story.

