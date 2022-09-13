Shazam! Suns broadcaster Al McCoy named Grand Marshal of 2022 Fiesta Bowl Parade

McCoy joined the team as the "Voice of the Suns" in 1972. The legendary broadcaster is entering his 51st season with the Phoenix Suns.

PHOENIX — The legendary Phoenix Suns broadcaster Al McCoy was named the Grand Marshal for the 50th edition of the Fiesta Bowl Parade in December, a statement from the Fiesta Bowl said.

The longtime "Voice of the Suns" joined the team in 1972 and is entering his 51st season with the team. McCoy has called some of the most significant moments in Suns history and has become synonymous with the team.

McCoy is a "shining example of the Parade's theme of 'Legends Made Here' to honor the contributions of community icons who made their mark here in the state of Arizona,' the organization said.

Fans of the team are familiar with his signature catchphrases "Shazam" following a three-pointer and "Wham Bam Slam" after a highlight dunk.

The 50th edition of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade will be held in central Phoenix on December 17.

