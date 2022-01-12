Devin Booker and Monty Williams earn best in the West honors

The Suns have started the season 15-6 and are currently on a six-game win streak entering December.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Devin Booker and Monty Williams have been named Western Conference's player and coach of the month honors for October and November.

The Suns have started the season 15-6, including the top seed in the conference.

In the first 21 games of the season, Booker has averaged 29 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. Booker capped off a magical start to the year with an efficient 51-point performance in Wednesday night's 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls.

It is Booker's second player of the month honor, having previously won in February 2021.

The start of the season has not been easy for the Suns, who have played without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson for half of their games. Despite that, they are 12-1 at home and currently on a six-game win streak.

Williams, the 2021 NBA Coach of the Year, has earned the honor four other times in his career.

The Suns host the Houston Rockets on Friday.

𝐖𝐃>𝐖𝐒



15-6 record.

No. 1 in the West.

6-game win streak (and counting). pic.twitter.com/JyaRhYc3PG — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 1, 2022

12Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.