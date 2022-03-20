Shamet hits key 3-pointer in OT, Suns rally to beat Kings

Booker scored 19 of his 31 points in the third quarter as the Suns won their fifth straight to improve to 58-14.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Landry Shamet made a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime moments after missing an open look beyond the arc and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 127-124 on Sunday.

Damian Jones gave the Kings a 121-120 lead with a putback dunk not long after the Suns star Devin Booker fouled out. Shamet’s 25-foot try missed, but Phoenix grabbed the rebound.

Following a timeout, Shamet hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to put the Suns ahead by two.

Booker scored 19 of his 31 points in the third quarter as the Suns won their fifth straight to improve to 58-14.

Mikal Bridges added 27 points, and Shamet had 21s. Centers Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee also fouled out.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.