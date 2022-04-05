See how this Phoenix Suns superfan is making a lifetime of memories

Peter Greene is a life-long Suns fan. Recently, Team 12's Cameron Cox got the chance to meet him and his service dog, Booker.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — One of the most special parts about this Phoenix Suns’ run are the fans. They turned the Footprint Center into the loudest arena in the NBA.

Yes, even louder than the early 90s with Charles Barkley. Yes, even louder than the "7-seconds-or-less" days. Suns twitter is also a special place.

Recently, Team 12's Cameron Cox got the chance to meet life-long Suns fan Peter Greene and his service dog, Booker.

From a letter from Phoenix Suns great Kevin Johnson to a meeting with guard Devin Booker, see how Suns basketball is keeping him going.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

12 Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.