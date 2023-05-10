Reports: Judge halts Suns' broadcasting deal with Gray TV

A bankruptcy judge has stopped the Phoenix Suns' new deal to broadcast games with a local broadcast station.

PHOENIX — A bankruptcy judge has halted the Phoenix Suns' new broadcasting deal with Gray TV, ruling that the NBA team must comply with the existing terms of its contract with another media group.

On Wednesday, Judge Christopher Lopez voided the Suns' new agreement and said the team must reach a deal with Diamond Sports, according to CNBC News.

Diamond Sports filed for bankruptcy protections earlier this year. The Suns had been broadcasting games on Diamond-owned networks for the last decade.

Judge Lopez ruled the Suns tried to exit its contract with Diamond too quickly and announce a new deal with Gray TV, which owns and operates Arizona's Family 3TV and CBS5.

The Suns team has previously said its new deal with Gray TV will make its games available to nearly 2.8 million Arizona households.

