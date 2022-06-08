REPORT: Phoenix Suns were dealing with COVID-19 outbreak during end of Mavs playoff series

Six individuals reportedly tested positive either late in the Western Conference semifinals or the day after Game 7, sources told The Athletic.

PHOENIX — It appears the Phoenix Suns were dealing with more than the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022 Western Conference semifinals.

Six people, including a player, were reportedly dealing with positive COVID-19 tests either late in the series or during Game 7, sources told The Athletic.

A startling revelation after the Suns' 123-90 defeat at the hands of the Mavericks.

According to the report, the player in question tested positive the day after Game 7. Due to the outbreak the, Suns were unable to hold season-ending exit meetings at their practice facility.

With the news of this incident, questions have been raised internally about whether the team followed the league’s rules for testing.

For the full report, head over to The Athletic website.

