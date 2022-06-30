REPORT: Devin Booker to sign contract extension with Suns

NBA Insider Shams Charania said in a tweet that Booker and the Suns are finalizing a 4-year, $214 million contract extension.

PHOENIX — Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are finalizing a supermax contract extension, which he is expected to sign as soon as next week, according to The Athletic and Stadium's NBA Insider Shams Charania.

The extension is expected to be a supermax deal for 4 years, $214 million.

Booker was the 13th overall pick out of the University of Kentucky in 2015. In seven years, he has averaged 23.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

The 25-year-old is a three-time All-Star and earned All-NBA First Team honors last season.

Booker helped lead the Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the 2021-22 season but fell in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Dallas Mavericks.

Charania also said that Booker is expected to be the cover athlete for NBA2k23.

