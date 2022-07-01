REPORT: Damion Lee agrees to one-year deal with Phoenix Suns

Lee averaged 7.4 points in 63 games with the Golden State Warriors last season.

PHOENIX — Damion Lee has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lee is coming off a championship season with the Golden State Warriors, playing averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 63 games.

Lee has spent the last four seasons with the Warriors alongside his brother-in-law, Stephen Curry.

The deal would be the first for the Suns in the offseason, despite being one of the most talked-about teams in NBA Free Agency so far. The Suns have already lost two players from last season's franchise record-setting team in center JaVale McGee and guard Aaron Holiday.

McGee reportedly agreed to a three-year, $20.1 million deal with the Mavericks on Thursday, bringing him to Dallas for the second time in eight seasons. Holiday reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Restricted free-agent center, Deandre Ayton, remains the biggest question mark for the Suns this offseason.

On Friday it was reported that the Utah Jazz have expressed interest in a sign and trade for Ayton, sparking speculation that the Jazz could be involved in a deal that helps the Suns land Kevin Durant.

Durant sent shockwaves through the NBA when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, listing Phoenix as one of his top destinations. Durant still has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract.

The futures of Ayton and Durant are the hottest topics heading into the holiday weekend. Can the Suns front office pull off a franchise-altering trade? Will the Suns let a former number one overall pick walk in free agency? Will Suns General Manager James Jones keep this team together as he's repeatedly said he'd like to?

The Suns have big decisions to make and NBA fans around the world are waiting to see their next move.



Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, e-mail Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

Sports