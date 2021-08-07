'Rally the Valley' continues as Suns beat Bucks 118-108 in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Suns cruise through Game 2 of NBA Finals, and are now two games away from an NBA title.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were triumphant against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night as they cruised to a 118-108 win.

Showing that they belong in the league's biggest stage, Chris Paul and his supporting cast put on an encore performance after a dominant Game 1.

First Half

The Milwaukee Bucks had something to prove after falling to the Suns on Tuesday. The Bucks started attacking the basket and Giannis Antetokounmpo even opened the half up with a powerful dunk. But it wasn't enough to sustain momentum.

The Suns made 11 three-pointers in the half and Mikal Bridges contributed 13 points while Devin Booker had 10, allowing the Suns to lead the half 26 - 29.

This moment between Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton is why this @Suns team is special.



Two more wins away from basketball glory! #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/Mteh3GVrBI — JOSH SANDERS he/him/his (@JoshSandersTV) July 9, 2021

Second Half

With the Sun displaying superiority, the Bucks tried to hang around early in the half. While coming off the bench, Suns forward Torrey Craig hit the deck hard late in the third and wouldn't come back due to a right knee contusion.

Now the Suns are without two contributing forwards (Dario Saric, ACL), limiting their depth.

However, the Suns continued to make shots from beyond the arc and are now two games away from becoming NBA champions and making franchise history.