PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns unveiled a new orange alternate jersey Friday and the reaction was...less than stellar.

In the Suns defense, initial reactions to new jerseys hardly ever go over well. But for many fans on social media, the new alternates left much to be desired.

Keep in mind, these are alternate jerseys, they are not replacing home or away jerseys and they will not be worn often. They will wear them just eight times on what they're calling "Orange Fridays."

Phoenix Suns

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter:

This guy likes them, at least.

If you want my two cents, it looks like a summer league uni.

Listen to the fans, bring back a 90s design and you can't go wrong. Call the Coyotes for advice.