Phoenix Suns unveil new 'Statement Edition' uniforms

The new black uniforms continue the Phoenix Suns' Valley concept.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the past couple of seasons. Consecutive postseason runs have fans excited for the future of the franchise.

And while stars like Devin Booker and Chris Paul have captured the attention of the NBA world, the team's look has also been turning heads.

Along with the team's resurgence on the court, their uniform styles have become fan favorites as well. The Suns' black "Valley" uniform has been a must-have item for fans and they have been flying off store racks.

Looking to continue this trend, the Suns unveiled their new "Statement Edition" uniform style Monday morning.

Phoenix released a video on their Twitter account showing off the new look. In the video, Head Coach Monty Williams narrates as Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges model the latest uniform debut.

A new look and a new chapter for The Valley.@PayPal | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/VRCLhKtOlQ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 26, 2022

White "PHX" lettering covers the black jerseys and multicolored trim borders the outline of the uniform.

Here's a closer look at the new uniform:

A resiliency forged by desert heat.



We are here to make a statement.@PayPal | https://t.co/mOggQGcSQa pic.twitter.com/HLcDmYJ0nb — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 26, 2022

This announcement comes after the Suns recently announced the return of their classic 90's era purple jerseys will be returning this season as well.

What do you think about the new Statement Edition jerseys? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #BeOn12.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12Sports on YouTube