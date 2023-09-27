Phoenix Suns trade Deandre Ayton to Portland in 3-team deal, report says

Portland and Milwaukee are part of the blockbuster deal.

PHOENIX — It looks like Deandre Ayton is leaving the Valley.

According to a new report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns center is headed to the Portland Trailblazers in a blockbuster three-team deal.

Among the biggest parts of the deal, superstar Damian Lillard is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix is expected to land Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

With Ayton gone, Nurkic is expected to take over the starting center position. The 6'11'' center has been a plus rebounder during his career, averaging almost nine rebounds per game.

Allen, Little and Kohnson add much-needed depth to the Suns bench, with the new additions hoping to produce quality minutes.

Ayton was selected as the number-one overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Suns previously signed Ayton to a four-year, $133 million deal in 2022. Now the 25-year-old center moves on to the Trailblazers.

The news of Wednesday's trade is another addition in a crazy offseason for Phoenix. Earlier this summer, Phoenix saw the departure of perennial All-Star Chris Paul and the arrival of Bradley Beal.

