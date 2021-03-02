Phoenix Suns to begin allowing 1,500 fans next week

The Suns will become the 10th NBA team to allow a reduced number of fans at games this season.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced they will begin admitting a reduced number of 1,500 fans at home games beginning Feb. 8. The Suns will become the 10th NBA team to allow a reduced number of fans at games this season.

After hosting healthcare workers as guests of the organization for the team’s matchup against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, 1,500 ticketed fans will be permitted on Feb. 8 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Suns are offering complimentary tickets to healthcare workers and their families for the game against the Celtics. To acquire a two-person or four-person, socially-distanced seating pod, healthcare workers should visit Suns.com/HeroTickets and follow the instructions to receive a one-time code to claim tickets via Ticketmaster.

Ticket presales for season ticket members will begin Thursday for scheduled games beginning Feb. 8 against Cleveland through first half of the season scheduled to end on March 4.

Single-game tickets for the same games for non-season ticket members will go on sale Friday, Feb. 5.

Before attending a game, guests will be required to submit a "Fan Promise," which is an online, standardized health questionnaire about COVID-19 symptoms and exposure.

Additionally, masks will be mandatory at all time unless actively eating or drinking. Physical distancing will be required, there will be contactless accommodations and grab and go concession stands.

Arizona remains a hot spot for COVID-19 in the United States, ranking first last week in both new cases per 100,000 people and new COVID-19 admission per 100 inpatient hospital beds.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,938 new cases and 238 new deaths on Tuesday.

The Arizona Coyotes, whose stadium is in Glendale, is allow 3,450 fans at home games. Their season began in mid-January.

The Arizona Cardinals began their NFL season without hosting fans, then began hosting 1,200 fans on Oct. 25 against the Seahawks. In their next two home games, the Cardinals hosted 4,200 fans. But, as cases numbers continue to rise in the state, the Cardinals did not host fans for their final three home games.