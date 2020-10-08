Phoenix Suns share support to Paul Westphal after cancer diagnosis

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns gave a statement following the diagnosis of Suns Ring of Honor member and former player and coach, Paul Westphal.
Westphal was diagnosed with brain cancer, according to the Suns.
Their statement read:
The Phoenix Suns organizations share their unwavering support for Paul Westphal and his family during this challenging time. We are devastated to hear of his brain cancer diagnosis. Paul has been an iconic cornerstone of the Phoenix Suns franchise for decades, both as an outstanding player and coach. His tenacity on the court and on the bench led the franchise to two NBA Finals appearances and his impact on the Phoenix community extends well beyond the hardwood.