x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

suns

Phoenix Suns share support to Paul Westphal after cancer diagnosis

The Phoenix Suns gave a statement Sunday on the Hall of Famer's diagnosis.
Credit: AP
Class of 2019 inductee Paul Westphal attends a news conference at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns gave a statement following the diagnosis of Suns Ring of Honor member and former player and coach, Paul Westphal. 

Westphal was diagnosed with brain cancer, according to the Suns. 

Their statement read: 

The Phoenix Suns organizations share their unwavering support for Paul Westphal and his family during this challenging time. We are devastated to hear of his brain cancer diagnosis. Paul has been an iconic cornerstone of the Phoenix Suns franchise for decades, both as an outstanding player and coach. His tenacity on the court and on the bench led the franchise to two NBA Finals appearances and his impact on the Phoenix community extends well beyond the hardwood. 

Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns' Paul Westphal (44) drives toward the basket as Chicago Bulls' Tom Kropp (44) makes an effort to block his advance duirng NBA action in Chicago, Jan. 12, 1976. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

    

Related Articles