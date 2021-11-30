Suns guard Devin Booker wins Western Conference Player of the Week

The Phoenix Suns star wins the team's first Western Conference Player of the Week honor this season.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week for Week 6 of the 2021-22 season.

Booker, who has famously been passed up on Player of the Week honors earlier in his career, is now starting to be recognized for his play on the court with his fourth selection as Player of the Week in the past two seasons.

Last week, Booker averaged 30 points per game on 53% shooting and 56% from three-point land. Although this is Booker's seventh year in the league, it's just his fourth time being awarded player of the week.

Riding the wave of a 12-game win streak, the Phoenix suns added four more road wins last week led by their all-star guard who has really started to shake off the rust as of late.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 6 of the 2021-22 season (Nov. 22 - Nov. 28). pic.twitter.com/ZgElhK9LLP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 29, 2021

The Phoenix Suns (17-3) will look to add to their 16-game win streak Tuesday night against the Steph Curry-led Warriors (18-2) as they square off in a battle between the two best teams in the NBA.

A 50-50-90 week.@DevinBook has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S5mtEnWwm3 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 29, 2021

