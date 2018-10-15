PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns are still making moves this offseason, now adding another veteran to the young squad.

The Suns signed 18-year NBA veteran Jamal Crawford Monday, according to reports.

The Undefeated's Marc Spears says the deal is worth $2.4 million.

Crawford brings leadership and experience to one of the NBA's youngest teams with four notable players 22 years old or younger (Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, Josh Jackson, Mikal Bridges). He's a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Earlier this offseason, the Suns acquired veteran forwards Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson from the Houston Rockets.

Now, with the addition of Crawford, the Suns appear to be finding a nice balance of experience to pair with the youth between himself, Ariza, Anderson and 36-year-old center Tyson Chandler.

Crawford, 38, played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season after five years with the Los Angeles Clippers. Crawford averaged 10.3 points in 20 minutes per game last season, his lowest average since the 2001-02 season.

Crawford wasn't happy with his role on the Wolves last season and opted out of the final year of his contract.

It's not clear who negotiated the deal from the Suns side after they fired general manager Ryan McDonough last week.

The Suns open the season on Wednesday as they host the Dallas Mavericks.

