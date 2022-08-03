Phoenix Suns sign Duane Washington Jr.

The Suns signed free agent guard Duane Washington Jr. on Wednesday after he went undrafted in 2021.

PHOENIX — After going undrafted in 2021, 22-year-old Duane Washington Jr. has been signed by the Phoenix Suns.

Washington, who stands 6-feet 3-inches, recently earned All-Big Ten honors in his final season at Ohio State after averaging a team-high of 16.4 points.

During his time as a rookie with the Indiana Pacers last season, Washington averaged 9.9 points on 40.5% shooting from the field, 37.7% from three-point range and 75.4% from the free throw line in 48 games.

The Suns said that, among qualified NBA rookies, Washington ranked 12th in points per game, third in three-point percentage, and ninth with 81 made three-pointers.

Washington also set a Pacers rookie record with seven three-pointers at New Orleans back in January.

Born in Frankfurt, Germany, Washington grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

