x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Suns

Phoenix Suns president and CEO resigns, report says

Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley has resigned from the team, a a new report says.
Credit: 12News

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns front office is going through a big change Monday.

Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley has reportedly resigned from the team, a recent report says. The news is being reported by Baxter Holmes, senior NBA writer for ESPN.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Phoenix Suns go holiday shopping

Before You Leave, Check This Out