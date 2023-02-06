Phoenix Suns president and CEO resigns, report says

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns front office is going through a big change Monday.
Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley has reportedly resigned from the team, a recent report says. The news is being reported by Baxter Holmes, senior NBA writer for ESPN.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
12Sports on YouTube
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!