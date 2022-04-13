Phoenix Suns prepare for NBA playoff run

How experience and camaraderie give Phoenix an edge in the postseason.

PHOENIX — What you see on the court with this record-setting Phoenix Suns team is a product of how the players and coaches interact with one another off the basketball floor.

From their pregame antics to the personalized handshakes, you can tell "The Fellas" have become family over the last two seasons.

"To know that we went through all this experience last year together, it's nice to be here with each other again," Suns guard Chris Paul said following Wednesday's practice.

CP3 and the Suns have been focused on making another NBA Finals last summer but the guys in this locker room are still finding ways to keep things loose in and out of the gym every day.

"We hang out with each other every day almost. Mikal (Bridges) was at my house yesterday, we watched the play-in game," Suns guard Cameron Payne said.

Head coach Monty Williams and his staff have created a culture that has allowed his players to find a youthful joy in going to work with one another. Payne likened the closeness of this team to a college or high school squad because they're around each other so much.

Williams and Paul have a particularly special bond that goes back to their time together in New Orleans together in 2010. Williams welcomes the input and perspective from the future Hall of Fame point guard to achieve a common goal with this team.

"Me and coach got a lot of history... There's a trust factor there and I keep saying I'm grateful for it," Paul said.

After winning a franchise-best 64 games in the regular season, the Suns are looking to make even more history by bringing Phoenix its first NBA Championship in June.

Their First Round opponent will be decided between the Clippers and the Pelicans on Friday.

After coming up short against the Milwaukee Bucks last season, the top-seeded Suns are a favorite to win it all in 2022.

"I feel like last year the only thing we didn't have was an experience and now we do, one through 15. We're just ready to get started."

The Suns host Game 1 of their First Round series on Sunday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at Footprint Center. They'll host Game 2 on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Stick with 12 Sports for continuing coverage of the Suns in the NBA Playoffs.



