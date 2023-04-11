Suns players head out to Chase Field to watch D-backs game

Several Phoenix Suns players stopped by the ballpark to watch Arizona take on Milwaukee Monday night.

PHOENIX — Take the Suns out to the ballgame.

Before their first round playoff series gets going, the Suns spent Monday night at Chase Field watching the D-backs beat the Brewers.

Several Suns players were seen sitting front row right next to the D-backs dugout. Kevin Durant was rocking a Corbin Carroll jersey. Durant tweeted out after the game “Good win @Dbacks.”

Several Twitter users caught the team soaking in the game near the D-backs dugout.

Not a great shot here, but several Suns players are here at Chase Field, including Kevin Durant, who is wearing a Corbin Carroll jersey. pic.twitter.com/uEBvXkX4uE — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) April 11, 2023

It looks like the players had some great seats. After the game, Manager Torey Lovullo was asked about having the Suns in the stands Monday. Here's his response:

Torey Lovullo on what it was like having several Suns players, including Kevin Durant, in the front row tonight:



“It looks like KD is turning into a big Corbin Carroll fan.” pic.twitter.com/RIGAlMG7yK — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) April 11, 2023

Corbin Carroll also shared his thoughts on what is what like having Durant wear his jersey.

Kevin Durant wearing a jersey with his name on it?



Dream come true for Corbin Carroll. pic.twitter.com/Xr19c0H5a0 — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) April 11, 2023

The Suns will return to practice on Wednesday. They host the Clippers on Sunday in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

