Suns players head out to Chase Field to watch D-backs game

PHOENIX — Take the Suns out to the ballgame.
Before their first round playoff series gets going, the Suns spent Monday night at Chase Field watching the D-backs beat the Brewers.
Several Suns players were seen sitting front row right next to the D-backs dugout. Kevin Durant was rocking a Corbin Carroll jersey. Durant tweeted out after the game “Good win @Dbacks.”
Several Twitter users caught the team soaking in the game near the D-backs dugout.
It looks like the players had some great seats. After the game, Manager Torey Lovullo was asked about having the Suns in the stands Monday. Here's his response:
Corbin Carroll also shared his thoughts on what is what like having Durant wear his jersey.
The Suns will return to practice on Wednesday. They host the Clippers on Sunday in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
12Sports on YouTube
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!