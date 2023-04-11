x
Suns

Suns players head out to Chase Field to watch D-backs game

Several Phoenix Suns players stopped by the ballpark to watch Arizona take on Milwaukee Monday night.
Credit: Twitter screenshot

PHOENIX — Take the Suns out to the ballgame. 

Before their first round playoff series gets going, the Suns spent Monday night at Chase Field watching the D-backs beat the Brewers. 

Several Suns players were seen sitting front row right next to the D-backs dugout. Kevin Durant was rocking a Corbin Carroll jersey. Durant tweeted out after the game “Good win @Dbacks.”

Several Twitter users caught the team soaking in the game near the D-backs dugout.

It looks like the players had some great seats. After the game, Manager Torey Lovullo was asked about having the Suns in the stands Monday. Here's his response:

Corbin Carroll also shared his thoughts on what is what like having Durant wear his jersey.

The Suns will return to practice on Wednesday. They host the Clippers on Sunday in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

