The Suns came up short in the NBA Finals. Here's what Twitter had to say

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were unsuccessful at bringing the Larry O'Brien trophy to Phoenix after a 105-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. But the tone on Twitter was overall upbeat and supportive as the Suns found their way back to the finals after 28 years.
Here's what some supporters had to say:
And you also had some trolls:
Ultimately the Suns overcame multiple challenges and injuries:
- Chris Paul: Covid health and safety protocols
- Devin Booker: Broken nose
- Dario Saric: ACL tear
It's wasn't quite the way the Suns wanted to end the season but they proved that they are a force to be reckoned with in the league and the 'rally in the valley' may continue next year as Paul eluded to 'we' several times and announced that he isn't retiring.
However, the question remains. Could NBA Offical Scott Foster be Paul's kryptonite?
