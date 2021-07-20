The Suns came up short in the NBA Finals. Here's what Twitter had to say

The Phoenix Suns' incredible run came up just short. Here's the reaction from local leaders and athletes.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were unsuccessful at bringing the Larry O'Brien trophy to Phoenix after a 105-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. But the tone on Twitter was overall upbeat and supportive as the Suns found their way back to the finals after 28 years.

Here's what some supporters had to say:

Hell of a run @Suns



The Valley is heating up. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2021

It wasn’t the ending we were hoping for, but the @Suns made Arizona proud with this playoff run. Can’t wait to see them make another championship push next year. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 21, 2021

What a ride, @Suns.



We know it didn’t end the way we hoped, but you made the Valley proud. #AllAZ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 21, 2021

An absolutely incredible run.



We know it didn’t end the way you hoped, but thank you for taking the Valley on such an amazing ride.



You’ve made the entire state of Arizona very proud, @Suns. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 21, 2021

Man stinks for @Suns to lose - but they had every opportunity to force a game 7 and couldn’t take it. Tough loss but it will make all of these players better in the long run. I just wish I could figure out how to not let it take years off my life stress wise — Matt Maher (@mattmahermusic) July 21, 2021

2021 Playoffs featured FOUR instances of a team coming back from down 0-2 to win a series.



Bucks vs. Suns

Bucks vs. Nets

Clippers vs. Mavs

Clippers vs. Jazz — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) July 21, 2021

And you also had some trolls:

Bottom line: The Suns' defensive strategy on Giannis was the dumbest in Finals history. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 21, 2021

How many games did the Suns lose in a row? pic.twitter.com/FiSZotA4FD — br_betting (@br_betting) July 21, 2021

HOW MUCH DID THE SUNS COST YOU? pic.twitter.com/XLL7mXPozo — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) July 21, 2021

Ultimately the Suns overcame multiple challenges and injuries:

Chris Paul: Covid health and safety protocols

Devin Booker: Broken nose

Dario Saric: ACL tear



It's wasn't quite the way the Suns wanted to end the season but they proved that they are a force to be reckoned with in the league and the 'rally in the valley' may continue next year as Paul eluded to 'we' several times and announced that he isn't retiring.

“Get back to work...I ain’t retiring.”



- Chris Paul



pic.twitter.com/vcmDM4dIDA — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 21, 2021

However, the question remains. Could NBA Offical Scott Foster be Paul's kryptonite?