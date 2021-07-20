x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Suns

The Suns came up short in the NBA Finals. Here's what Twitter had to say

The Phoenix Suns' incredible run came up just short. Here's the reaction from local leaders and athletes.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were unsuccessful at bringing the Larry O'Brien trophy to Phoenix after a 105-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. But the tone on Twitter was overall upbeat and supportive as the Suns found their way back to the finals after 28 years. 

RELATED: Bucks win NBA title after defeating Phoenix 105-98 in Game 6

Here's what some supporters had to say:

And you also had some trolls:

Ultimately the Suns overcame multiple challenges and injuries:

  • Chris Paul: Covid health and safety protocols
  • Devin Booker: Broken nose
  • Dario Saric: ACL tear


It's wasn't quite the way the Suns wanted to end the season but they proved that they are a force to be reckoned with in the league and the 'rally in the valley' may continue next year as Paul eluded to 'we' several times and announced that he isn't retiring. 

However, the question remains. Could NBA Offical Scott Foster be Paul's kryptonite?

12 News on YouTube

   

Related Articles