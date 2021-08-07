Phoenix Suns key storylines heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals

What should Suns fans look out for heading into Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals?

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are now just two wins away from their first NBA title. And they can get one game closer tonight in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

Phoenix has hit the road for the first time during the Finals and they are looking to continue winning. The players and fans in Milwaukee will be ready to protect their home court, so what are some of the keys for a Suns win in Game 3?

How's Torrey?

Suns forward Torrey Craig injured his knee in Game 2, so many were wondering about his status. With the loss of Dario Saric in Game 1, the Suns can ill afford to lose another key player off the bench.

According to reports, it looks like Craig is expecting to play in Game 3.

Suns F Torrey Craig is indeed planning to play in Game 3, sources tell ESPN. He left Game 2 after tweaking that knee, but MRI was clean and he’s going to give it a go tonight. https://t.co/wmAXtxZiXk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2021

Can Book and CP3 stay hot?

It's no secret that when Devin Booker and Chris Paul can make their shots, so goes the success for the Suns. The team's backcourt has shown an amazing ability to get their shots from anywhere on the court.

And when they are hitting the midrange jumpers with ease, it's going to be a long night for the Bucks.

Will the Bucks pick up the defense?

After two games, the Milwaukee Bucks have been unable to find an answer for the Suns offense. Whether focusing on stoping the midrange game of Paul and Booker or taking away the 3-point threat from the Suns wings, nothing appears to be working.

The Bucks have shown they have the defensive skill and know-how to defend, let's see if they can make the adjustments and avoid a big 3-0 hole.

The Suns and Bucks will tip-off at 5 p.m. tonight.

