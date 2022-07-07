Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker makes debut on NBA 2K23 cover

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker says being on the cover is a dream come true.

PHOENIX — It's been an amazing week for Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns All-Star is all smiles after the release of the first look into his cover of the NBA 2K23 video game on Thursday.

This also comes a day after Booker signed a $224 million supermax extension with the Suns.

"I played the game since forever, as long as I can remember. So, to finally get the chance to grace the cover and put my touch on it, man it's a dream come true," Booker said in a behind the scenes video with NBA 2K.

Since the release of the first game in 1999, Booker is the first Suns' player to be featured on the cover.

Previous covers featured Suns players not yet on the team. Shaquille O'Neal was on the cover of 2K6, 2K7, and 2K18. Chris Paul was featured on the cover of 2K8.

Booker's feature brings another novelty to the game, with his cover having the first-ever photoshoot for an edition of 2K.

The NBA 2K23 WNBA edition will also feature Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi alongside Sue Bird from Seattle Storm.

The game's official launch is on Sept. 9, but preorders are now available.

