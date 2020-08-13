Phoenix Suns go perfect 8-0 in NBA restart, need Portland loss for playoff hopes

Now, the Suns need the Portland Trail Blazers to lose Thursday night in order to secure a spot in a play-in series for the Western Conference Playoffs.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Phoenix Suns did everything in their power they could do to make the playoffs. Now fate decides if they'll ultimately have a shot.

The Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks in their final game of the NBA restart regular season, to go a perfect 8-0 in the "bubble" in Orlando.

Phoenix was the only team to go undefeated in the bubble and they beat six playoff teams in the process, and the Mavericks twice.

Because the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday afternoon, the Grizzlies are guaranteed a spot in the play-in series to the Western Conference Playoffs. The 8-seed and 9-seed will play each other in that.

The Suns secure the 9 seed if the Portland Trail Blazers lose to the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night and the Suns are out if the Blazers win. The Blazers are heavily favored.

In Thursday's game, Devin Booker led the team with 27 points, adding seven rebounds and five assists. Dario Saric finished with 16, Cam Johnson and Cam Payne added 15 each and Mikal Bridges had 14.