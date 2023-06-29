Suns GM addresses role in front office, Kyrie Irving rumors

The Suns GM answered questions about his role under new owner Mat Ishbia and addressed a report about the Suns possibly meeting with Irving when free agency opens

PHOENIX — Thursday was a big day for the Phoenix Suns as they completed their big three by introducing newly acquired guard Bradley Beal.

But Beal wasn't the only one facing questions at his introductory press conference, Suns general manager James Jones also was asked a few questions, including one about rumors of the Suns meeting with free-agent guard Kyrie Irving when free agency opens Friday.

"What we do in free agency is an internal matter that we always keep internal," Jones said. "There are plenty of great players that we'll talk to in this period. And so, that's where I'll leave that."

NBA star Kyrie Irving intends to meet with the Phoenix Suns when the free agency period begins on June 30, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. https://t.co/9KOjnqMu0N — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2023

Jones was also asked about his role in the Suns' front office since owner Mat Ishbia took over in February.

"Mat's awesome," Jones said. "He's been extremely awesome to work with. My role has expanded, as you see with this recent transaction that we made to acquire Bradley. But working with Mat, with (CEO) Josh (Bartelstein), with (head coach) Frank (Vogel), it's been great for me. It's allowed me to improve my team and my team with me in basketball operations, we've been able to push forward with some really big, I'd say some really high or big asks. We've been able to accomplish it as a team. So, it's been great working for (Ishbia) and I look forward to it."

Jones also addressed what he meant by his role expanding and what has changed in the front office over the past almost five months.

"Just as a whole, we've been encouraged and charged with doing bigger things," Jones said. "When you do bigger things, it requires more work (and) more output. It requires more collaboration, more cooperation from the entire team. That's what I mean when I say it's expanded. We're here to do great things, not just be a good team, but be an elite, great team. And it requires you chasing, pursuing, developing, building with great players and great coaches, and a great staff.

"And so, that's the exciting part," Jones continued. "That's why I said I love where we are right now because we're talking about forming the best team in the NBA. And if that's not what you're here for, that's not why you do it, then it's probably the wrong place for you."