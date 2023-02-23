Suns forward Kevin Durant not expected to play Friday, 12News has learned

The newest Phoenix Suns forward will wait a little longer for his first game.

PHOENIX — Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Kevin Durant suit up in a Phoenix Suns jersey.

12News has learned that the newest Suns forward will not play Friday in Phoenix's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kevin Durant OUT tomorrow. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 23, 2023

It was previously reported that Durant was expected to play Sunday, but it now looks like he will probably return to the court next week.

Kevin Durant could make his Suns debut as early as Sunday against Milwaukee, according to @WindhorstESPN ☀️ pic.twitter.com/uscuZ0PwqJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 22, 2023

For now, he continues to rehab his knee injury and prepares for his first action with his new Suns teammates. Until he steps on the court, fans will have to continue to dream of the offensive production from a starting unit with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton with the 13-time All-star.

Durant was acquired Feb. 9 for a package that included Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and several 1st-round picks.

