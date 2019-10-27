NEW YORK — Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been fined $10,000 for directing what the NBA called "inappropriate language" toward a game official.
The fine was announced Sunday by league executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.
The incident occurred Friday night at the conclusion of the Suns' 108-107 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Denver.
Oubre, Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes all fouled out in OT. Oubre led the team with 23 points.
