NEW YORK — Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been fined $10,000 for directing what the NBA called "inappropriate language" toward a game official.

The fine was announced Sunday by league executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred Friday night at the conclusion of the Suns' 108-107 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Denver.

Oubre, Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes all fouled out in OT. Oubre led the team with 23 points.

