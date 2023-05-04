Phoenix Suns turn focus to 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Suns clinch the No. 4 seed and improve to 7-0 with Kevin Durant in the lineup.

PHOENIX — It’s time for Phoenix Suns fans to free up their calendars as they answer the call to Rally the Valley again.

The Suns are back in the playoffs for third consecutive year, officially clinching the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs on Tuesday night with a 115-94 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

While the top four seeds have been locked up in the West, only two games separate the current No. 5 seed (Golden State) and the No. 9 seed (Minnesota).

Right now, it certainly seems like things are all gravy with the Suns who are currently the hottest team in the NBA after winning their last six games. Phoenix hasn’t had a player on its injury report for the last four games and the Suns are a perfect 7-0 with Kevin Durant in the lineup.

After an unexpectedly early postseason exit last season, head coach Monty Williams knows it will be a high-pressure situation in the 2023 NBA Playoffs and his team can't take any matchup or possession for granted in a tight Western Conference.

“Plays are cool, but plays don't beat you in the playoffs. It's typically environments and concepts. It's being able to deal with that uncomfortable moment and function and that's what the playoffs are, you know what I mean?” Williams said during practice on Wednesday.

“We've had the experience around here of learning how hard that can be and how stressful that can be… So, I don’t think we’re going to sneak up on anybody as far as showing or not showing stuff.”

The Suns close out their regular season facing the Denver Nuggets, Lakers, and Clippers – three teams they could meet in the first and second rounds of the Playoffs. Unlike last year, when Phoenix had to wait to see which team would win the Play-In Tournament, Williams and his group will know their first-round opponent by Sunday night. Suns small forward, Josh Okogie, experienced what it was like to compete in the Play-In last year when he was with the Timberwolves.

“If you’re a seventh seed or an eighth seed, typically you’d be a playoff team. But then you could fall out like the Clippers did last year when New Orleans beat the Spurs then they beat the Clippers then they’re the eighth seed,” Okogie said. “I don’t think if you’re a seventh or eighth seed that you want to be in that position, but I think it makes it more fun in general.”

Okogie say just two minutes of postseason action with the Timberwolves last season but now he’s worked himself into the starting rotation for a title contender. Suns guard Landry Shamet is optimistic about the opportunity to contribute to Phoenix’s playoff run after a foot injury kept him sidelined for two months during the regular season.

“Coach talked about it today, not taking it for granted to clinch a playoff berth. It's important,” Shamet said. “Perspective is everything. You know, I've been fortunate that every team I've been on has been really high-achieving and had high championship expectations but there are guys who have played eight years in the league who haven't been in the playoffs. We're building and excited to keep moving forward.”

We know the Suns have a ton of star power and scoring options in their starting lineup, but Williams is looking to his bench players to provide a spark and give this team an edge in the postseason. Williams noted how the adaptability of players like Bismack Biyombo, Jock Landale, and Damion Lee, benefits his rotations.

“I think there's some versatility there as far as the bigger guys. We have men on the bench now. Ish [Wainright], T.J. [Warren], Torrey [Craig]… Those guys come into the game like they can stand you up,” Williams said. “I call them ‘Rock-Eaters’ because they just bring it every time they step on the floor. That's something that we haven't had in years past.”

But, of course, the most notable thing the Suns haven’t had in years past is Durant, who has averaged 25.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in his seven games for Phoenix so far. Devin Booker, the longest tenured Suns player on the roster, has averaged 30.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in the seven games he’s played with Durant. Booker understands his team’s success cannot be dependent on the starting five and the role players on the team will have to step up to make a deep run in the postseason.

“That's my job is one of the leaders of the team – to make sure that new guys are on the same page, even the second unit, that we keep the team afloat or push to lead,” Booker said. “That’s always been a go for the next group in. We’ve had good spots and we’ve had bad spots, but we have something to learn from.”

The Suns host the Nuggets on Thursday, April 6, at Footprint Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The Suns close out the regular season at Footprint Center on Sunday, April 9, hosting the Clippers at 12:30 p.m.



