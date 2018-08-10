The Phoenix Suns announced Monday the team has "relieved Ryan McDonough of his role as general manager," saying the move is "effective immediately."

According to the Suns, James Jones, vice president of basketball operations, and Trevor Bukstein, assistant general manager, will handle GM duties in the interim.

Jones will manage basketball operations while Bukstein will be the main contact for player trades.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our basketball operations, I have decided to relieve Ryan McDonough of his duties as general manager of the Phoenix Suns,” Suns owner Robert Sarver said in a release.

Sarver said the team will continue to focus on strengthening the roster for the upcoming NBA season as they also look to both internal and external options to "restructure our basketball front office leadership."

McDonough was named the Suns GM in 2013. The team did not give specific details about the firing.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, McDonough's time with the team saw immediate success, but difficulties surrounding trades and draft picks "short-circuited [his] tenure."

Wojnarowski says Jones could be a long-term GM candidate. He also said Hall-of-Famer Kevin McHale could be a potential candidate.

Owner Robert Sarver has become even more involved in day-to-day of franchise. He already had a strong voice in many moves, including past coaching hires. James Jones has become a favorite of Sarver, too. He'll be a GM candidate there. https://t.co/4ytPiv1EhC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 8, 2018

"On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Ryan for his efforts and contributions during his five-plus years with the Suns," Sarver said. "We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

© 2018 KPNX