'I feel sick': This is what Suns fans are saying after a stunning end to the season

Many fans had choice words for the Suns after the team's shocking loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

PHOENIX — How are you feeling Suns Nation?

For a team that broke records in a season full of optimism about a potential NBA Championship, Phoenix’s 123-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks was heartbreaking, to say the least.

Here’s what some fans are saying on social media:

Completely, utterly disappointed. — Sara (@momendeavors) May 16, 2022

Sad, stunned, heart-broken — Athia Hardt (@ahardt1) May 16, 2022

Lord, have mercy. — Vaughn Gonzalez (@voncois) May 16, 2022

So. Over. It. — Chris Caraveo (@ChrisCaraveo31) May 16, 2022

I feel sick — Ashley Lopez (@greatestlash) May 16, 2022

Devastated

Disappointed

Disgusted — Carter Nacke (@carternacke) May 16, 2022

Same ol’ ISH — Sisco Flores (@FSisco7) May 16, 2022

Kyler Murray Playoffs — Caleb Bacon | Minister of Truth (@CalebEatsBacon) May 16, 2022

Total solar eclipse — Ro (@RoSomerville) May 16, 2022

Stunned, Sad and Disappointed — Sly (@sylvester_slick) May 16, 2022

Rage and despair — sue andres (@andressue) May 16, 2022

Unrecognizable, shocked and sad — martha tilley (@mjtilley_) May 16, 2022

Shocked beyond belief — Julie (@_julie3) May 16, 2022

One of the most exciting season. I love my suns forever. I will ride with them through the worst and the best. Great season even if we didn't win it all. — Mz Futuristic (@mzfuturistic01) May 16, 2022

How are you feeling?

Tweet your responses on this thread:

alright Suns fans… give me three (3) words to describe how you’re feeling right now. please keep it PG in case we use these reactions on the air tonight 😬 @12SportsAZ @12News #RallyTheValley — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) May 16, 2022

