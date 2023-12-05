Suns face uncertainty headed into offseason

After another disappointing end to the postseason, the Suns will have many decisions to make in the months ahead.

PHOENIX — “When it comes to a screeching halt like this, it’s a tough thing,” Suns Head Coach, Monty Williams, said. “It’s like being on a bumpy ride that you enjoy. But once it ends, everybody flies all over the place, and you try to figure out what just happened.”

That will be the thought process for likely all Suns fans as the team exited the postseason in a very similar manner like they did last year against the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns faced a 30-point deficit in both years in elimination games, with very little light to show for it.

“If you’re looking for someone to blame, you can look at me,” Williams said. “If you’re going to try to boil it down to one thing, you can’t do that. The bottom line is we have been in the playoffs every year except one. We’ve come up short and I think it’s just something that happens in sports to most teams. You try to address it and move forward and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

It’s yet another disappointing end to a year that started with such high expectations, especially with the addition of NBA great Kevin Durant in a massive trade. But center, Deandre Ayton, said with more time and preparation as a unit the results could’ve been much different.

“People have to realize we didn’t have a training camp with this team,” Ayton said. “I felt that if we had enough time to crack down on certain things in late-game situations, we would’ve been better.”

The only thing is, Ayton may not even be on the Suns' roster come next season. There is speculation he and Chris Paul may be shipped off in a trade at some point throughout the offseason in hopes of bringing more youth and consistency to a team that badly needs it. Although the former No. 1 pick said, he is happy playing for the Suns.

“I love Phoenix,” Ayton said. “I am going to continue playing hard for Phoenix. I am here. I am happy. We didn’t finish off the season the way we wanted to, but there is always next year.”

As for CP3, his situation in Phoenix is also in jeopardy. Keep an eye on June 28; his guaranteed salary goes from $15.8 million to $30.8 million. Paul, though, remained tight-lipped regarding questions about his future in the Valley.

“My contract isn’t up,” Paul said. “Unfortunately, I am not the GM or anything like that, so we will see.”

There are a lot of scenarios in which both the fanbase and the organization will have to wait and see in the months ahead. Will Monty Williams get another chance as HC despite his shortcomings in the postseason? Will the Suns finally add vital pieces to bolster their depth to assist KD and Dbook? Will DA and CP3 be in the Valley next season?

Several questions still remain, and in time, hopefully, the answers we receive prove this championship window hasn’t closed for a team whose potential is sky-high.

Sports