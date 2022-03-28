Devin Booker named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

The Phoenix Suns guard put up MVP-caliber numbers this week, earning him the conference player of the week honor.

PHOENIX — What a week for Devin Booker.

The Phoenix Suns guard led the team to a perfect 3-0 record over the past week and moved the Suns to a league-best 61-14 record. During that time, Booker averaged 37.3 points, 6.3 assists and 3 rebounds.

With numbers like that, he earned Western Conference Player of the Week for March 21-27, 2022, the NBA announced Monday.

Some of the highlights during this run were Booker becoming the fourth-youngest player to reach 11,000 career points in a win against Minnesota and scoring a season high 49 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets.

This latest honor is Booker’s sixth career NBA Player of the Week award and his third of the season. Booker previously won for the weeks of Jan. 10-16 and Nov. 22-28.

Booker is having an MVP-caliber season and his latest accolade is just another addition to a great resume for MVP consideration.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

12 Sports on YouTube