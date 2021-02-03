Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker named NBA Western Conference Player of the Month

Booker helped lead the Suns to a 12-3 record in the month of February while averaging 28 points per game.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was named the Western Conference Player of the Month after an impressive February from Booker helped vault the Suns into fourth place in the current conference standings.

Booker helped lead the Suns to a 12-3 record in February, while averaging 27.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the process. He shot 52.3% from the field and 39.5% from three.

And after all that, Booker was somehow not selected initially as an NBA All-Star. However, for a second straight year, Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for Los Angeles' Anthony Davis.

Booker is the first Suns player to win a Player of the Month honor since Amar’e Stoudemire in March 2010.

Booker was named Western Conference Player of the Week twice during the month (Feb. 8-14, Feb. 22-28) and he's the first Suns player to win Player of the Week honors twice in a three-week span since Steve Nash won in consecutive weeks in January 2007, according to the NBA.

Success isn’t given. It’s earned.



February 2021, Western Conference Player of the Month



27.9PPG, 52.3 FG%, 39.5 3P%, 85.2 FT%, 4.5APG, 3.7RPG



12-3 record



Congrats, @DevinBook! #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/25iobl4EGV — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 2, 2021

Highlights from your Western Conference Player of the Month!



Keep climbing, @DevinBook! pic.twitter.com/VVXRcdsKPV — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 2, 2021

The Suns are sitting at 22-11 and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Suns face the Lakers (24-11) in a marquee matchup on national TV on Tuesday night.