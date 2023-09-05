Phoenix Suns lose to Denver Nuggets 125-100 in Game 6 of Western Conference Finals

The Suns were without starting center Deandre Ayton and guard Chris Paul for tonight's big game.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs after a 125-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Suns needed a win at home Thursday to force a decisive Game 7 vs. the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns were forced to play without starting center Deandre Ayton and guard Chris Paul, who were both injured.

The Suns have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs on their home court for a second straight year.

