Suns hoping to steal Game 5 in Denver for series lead

After tying the series at 2-2, Phoenix reveals what could help win the first road game of the series.

DENVER — Now we have a series, ladies and gentlemen.

The Phoenix Suns most recently defended its home court winning both games at home against the Denver Nuggets to even the series at 2-2. This, after falling into a 0-2 hole as Denver took the first two matchups inside Ball Arena on their homecourt.

Now, the Suns are aiming to ride their momentum and confidence into Denver and steal game 5 for the 3-2 series lead. A large factor will be controlling the pace of the game and putting the Nuggets on their heels in transition.

“I feel like it’s been very beneficial for us,” point guard Cam Payne said. “Just working them in transition and not play halfcourt offense all the time. I feel we are much better when we’re moving in transition and running fast.”

Payne has been a large catalyst for the Suns getting out in transition more often, as he favors a faster style of play compared to the injured Chris Paul. It’s a large reason for the team’s recent success which in turn, benefits both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and their ability to attack the interior of the Denver defense.

“That’s what we have to do on the road and stay poised,” Payne said. “We have to stay locked in and stay solid for the full 48 (minutes).”

Kevin Durant, who finished with a team-high 36 points in Game 4, also mentioned the importance of playing with a faster pace and intensity on both ends of the floor.

“That makes you unpredictable,” Durant said. “It’s always good to get early offense and you can’t play against a set defense that way. Just get out early and try to get easy baskets.”

It’s no secret playing in a hostile environment, where the Nuggets are nearly unbeatable, will be quite the challenge. It’s a game that will throw multiple punches at the Suns, but if the bench can perform like they did in Game 4 and execute at a high level, it’s a winnable matchup for Phoenix.

“There’s a number of things that we need to have in our tool bag,” Head Coach Monty Williams said. “But execution for sure is a huge part of it.”

Phoenix will need a herculean effort from both KD and DBook plus a solid showing from the reserves to have any chance to steal a game inside Ball Arena. And it’s a challenge this team is primed and ready for.

“The ability to compete on defense travels,” Williams said. “Rebounds travel. If we can defend and rebound, we can get out run and play the way we want to play. We’re hopeful to get all of it playing against a really good team.”

Game 5 between the Suns and Nuggets will tip-off Tuesday at 7 p.m.

