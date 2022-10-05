Phoenix Suns defeat Dallas Mavericks 110-80 in Game 5

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks head to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday.

PHOENIX — Home sweet home for the Phoenix Suns.

After two tough losses on the road, the Suns took Game 5 over the Dallas Mavericks 110-80 on Tuesday night.

The Suns now are one win away from returning to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season.

Game Summary

First-quarter:

The opening tip indicated the aggressiveness of both teams Tuesday night.

It was a slow beginning for the Suns, trailing 15-9 at the 6:59 mark.

By the end of the quarter, Phoenix had cut their deficit to 26-23 behind Devin Booker's 12 points.

Two early fouls from Deandre Ayton forced Monty Williams to turn to Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the quarter.

Both teams ended the quarter shooting 52.9% from the field.

Second-quarter:

Well, Phoenix took the lead for the first time in Game 5 with 2:15 left courtesy of a steal and coast-to-coast layup from Mikal Bridges.

The Suns pressure defense kept the Mavericks quiet as they went into halftime leading 49-46.

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic led their teams in scoring with 16 and 18 points, respectively.

Third-quarter:

The takeover of the Phoenix Suns.

This is the 12 minutes they grabbed the lead and never let go, stretching the lead to 24 with 2:00 left in the quarter.

Devin Booker recorded 12 points as part of Phoenix's dominant 33-point quarter. Dallas was held to just 14 points.

Phoenix ended the quarter up 82-60.

Fourth-quarter:

Phoenix was able to keep the foot on the pedal and close out the victory.

Booker led Phoenix with 28 points. On the other end, Doncic finished with 28 for Dallas.

What's next?

The series will head back to Dallas for Game 6. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.

The winner of the series will face either the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors lead that series 3-1.

