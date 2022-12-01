Deandre Ayton named Western Conference Player of the Week

Ayton's performance in the paint helped the Phoenix Suns earn a 3-0 record for the week of Nov. 21-27.

PHOENIX — It's a great way to start the week if you're Phoenix Suns Center Deandre Ayton.

The Suns big man helped the team to a perfect 3-0 record for the week of Nov. 21-27, earning him NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.

News about the honor was released by the team Monday afternoon and it marks the first Player of the Week award in Ayton's young career.

Ayton averaged 23.7 points in the three games on 67.4 percent shooting, 16.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Ayton gave an all-out performance, earning double-doubles in each of the three games.

The Suns center started the week with 14 points and a then season-high 15 rebounds in a win over the Lakers on Nov. 22. He followed that up with a then season-high 28 points and 12 rebounds in a 108-102 win over Detroit on Nov. 25. Ayton closed out the week with a 29-point, 21-rebounds on Nov. 26 against Utah.

Overall, an excellent week for the Suns' big man.

😤 DominAYTON his way to Player of the Week! #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/pT7OZwdwrS — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 28, 2022

Phoenix currently has a one-game lead over Denver for the best record in the Western Conference. The Suns also hold the best home record in the NBA this season at 11-1 and are the only team in the league to rank in the top-five in offensive (third), defensive (fifth) and net rating (second).

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12Sports on YouTube