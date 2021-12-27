Suns center Deandre Ayton, coach Monty Williams enter COVID-19 protocols

Coach Monty Williams, Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton are also in protocols.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has entered COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN, and will miss Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ayton is the latest from the Suns organization to enter the protocols, it was announced earlier Monday that coach Monty Williams entered the league's health and safety protocols as well.

The news comes as the NBA's COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

By Sunday evening, the number of players disclosed by teams as being in the protocols was up to 116.

Expanded testing, agreed to earlier this month, went into place Sunday for players who have yet to receive their booster shots. The new testing plan is expected to remain in place until Jan. 8, after weeks of urging by the league and the National Basketball Players Association for players to get boosted.

