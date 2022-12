The team announced Wednesday that Booker sustained a left groin strain and will be reevaluated in a month.

The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that Booker sustained a left groin strain and will be reevaluated in four weeks.

INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 28, 2022