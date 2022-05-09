Monty Williams named 2021-2022 NBA Coach of the Year, report says

The head coach of the Phoenix Suns led the team to the best record in the league and won a franchise-record of 64 wins.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns may be regrouping after a tough Game 4 loss, but there's still something to celebrate Monday.

Head Coach Monty Williams is expected to be named the 2021-2022 NBA Coach of the Year, a new report said. NBA Insider Shams Charania broke the news Monday afternoon on Twitter and a formal announcement from the league is expected later Monday.

The Phoenix Suns coach led the team to the NBA's best record this season and won a franchise-record of 64 games. With a resume like that, Williams was an obvious choice to earn the honor.

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has won the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year award, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams led the franchise to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2022

Williams was already voted by his peers as the NBCA Coach of the year this season. It was his second win of the award.

Team 12's Cameron Cox shared what the mood of the team was like as the news of the award broke.

We heard a LOUD cheer and celebration while waiting to be let into practice.



Asked Monty Williams what it was and he said “it was just a normal #Suns day. Maybe they were cheering about a half court shot or I’m growing hair.” 😂



Well deserved coach. @12SportsAZ https://t.co/fNs0DHH2m8 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) May 9, 2022

It's quite the accomplishment for Williams and the Suns, but the celebration will certainly be short-lived, as the team preps for Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

12 Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.