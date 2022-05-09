Monty Williams named 2021-2022 NBA Coach of the Year, report says

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns may be regrouping after a tough Game 4 loss, but there's still something to celebrate Monday.
Head Coach Monty Williams is expected to be named the 2021-2022 NBA Coach of the Year, a new report said. NBA Insider Shams Charania broke the news Monday afternoon on Twitter and a formal announcement from the league is expected later Monday.
The Phoenix Suns coach led the team to the NBA's best record this season and won a franchise-record of 64 games. With a resume like that, Williams was an obvious choice to earn the honor.
Williams was already voted by his peers as the NBCA Coach of the year this season. It was his second win of the award.
Team 12's Cameron Cox shared what the mood of the team was like as the news of the award broke.
It's quite the accomplishment for Williams and the Suns, but the celebration will certainly be short-lived, as the team preps for Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
